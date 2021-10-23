Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $50.63 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) will report sales of $50.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Model N’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.27 million to $50.84 million. Model N posted sales of $41.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Model N will report full year sales of $192.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $192.23 million to $192.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $214.34 million, with estimates ranging from $213.32 million to $216.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Model N had a negative net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $51.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Model N’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MODN shares. Craig Hallum raised Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

NYSE MODN traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $33.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,269. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -42.51 and a beta of 0.96. Model N has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $48.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

In other news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $463,171.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 470,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,262,399.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $176,290.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,367 shares of company stock worth $932,468 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MODN. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Model N by 0.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 94,578 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Model N by 13.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Model N by 6.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Model N by 12.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Model N by 2.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

