Mondi (LON:MNDI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Mondi (LON:MNDI) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) target price on shares of Mondi in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mondi from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,094.17 ($27.36).

Shares of MNDI opened at GBX 1,800 ($23.52) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,933.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,255.11. Mondi has a 52-week low of GBX 1,438.50 ($18.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,088 ($27.28). The firm has a market cap of £8.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.53.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of €0.20 ($0.24) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.91%.

In other news, insider Philip Yea purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,773 ($23.16) per share, with a total value of £88,650 ($115,821.79). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,015 shares of company stock worth $8,893,961.

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

