Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Moneysupermarket.com Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Moneysupermarket.com Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moneysupermarket.com Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.25.

OTCMKTS:MYSRF opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.84. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $2.84.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

