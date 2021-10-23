Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,743,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.77% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment worth $32,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the first quarter worth $108,000. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monmouth Real Estate Investment alerts:

Shares of MNR opened at $19.11 on Friday. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 19.73 and a current ratio of 19.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.87.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 54.23% and a return on equity of 16.85%. Analysts forecast that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

MNR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point upgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.88 to $21.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.93.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.