Morgan Stanley Lowers H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

HNNMY has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup cut shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, cut shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) alerts:

HNNMY stock opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.45. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $5.22.

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.