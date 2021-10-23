Morgan Stanley Lowers Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $181.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $192.00 to $181.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PXD. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $199.41.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $191.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $76.99 and a 52 week high of $196.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.50 and a 200 day moving average of $156.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 287 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 76.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 908 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.7% in the third quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,815 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

