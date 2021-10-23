Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sandvik AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.

SDVKY opened at $26.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.01. Sandvik AB has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $29.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDVKY. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,030,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,323 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,428,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,844,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,301,000 after purchasing an additional 59,435 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the 2nd quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

