Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Price Target Raised to $34.00

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) had its price target increased by Barclays from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mplx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Mplx from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.12.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $30.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.74 and a 200-day moving average of $28.48. The firm has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.85. Mplx has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $31.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mplx will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.94%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mplx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mplx in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Mplx in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Mplx in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Mplx by 37.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

