M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Stock Position Lifted by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 240.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,516 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in M&T Bank by 21.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in M&T Bank by 104.9% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 24,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 12,297 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its position in M&T Bank by 11.1% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 190,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,690,000 after acquiring an additional 18,993 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 35.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 6,742 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.26.

NYSE:MTB opened at $159.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.20. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $94.67 and a one year high of $168.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 43.91%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

