M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Cintas by 67.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 68.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total transaction of $7,871,134.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total value of $8,546,004.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,296 shares of company stock valued at $24,251,347. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $426.83 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $311.69 and a 1-year high of $428.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $396.10 and a 200-day moving average of $375.65. The firm has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.11%.

CTAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.78.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.