M&T Bank Corp Grows Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in HealthEquity by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,006,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,400,000 after buying an additional 109,140 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,831,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,307,000 after purchasing an additional 197,412 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,772,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,522,000 after purchasing an additional 161,488 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,749,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,837,000 after purchasing an additional 101,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,605,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,144,000 after purchasing an additional 184,335 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $67.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.65 and a 200 day moving average of $72.17. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.09 and a 52 week high of $93.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,759.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.37.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. SVB Leerink raised shares of HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.70.

In other HealthEquity news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $372,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,682 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,992 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

