M&T Bank Corp Raises Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,003 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SAP were worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SAP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAP. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on SAP from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oddo Bhf lowered SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.70.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $141.78 on Friday. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $104.64 and a 1-year high of $151.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. SAP had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

