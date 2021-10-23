M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,425 Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 103,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in HUTCHMED were worth $4,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HCM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in HUTCHMED by 227.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 36.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 300.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HUTCHMED during the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HUTCHMED during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

HCM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on HUTCHMED from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HUTCHMED in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Shares of HCM stock opened at $32.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.74 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.57 and its 200 day moving average is $34.12. HUTCHMED has a twelve month low of $23.67 and a twelve month high of $43.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

