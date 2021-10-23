MyNeighborAlice Price Hits $12.16 on Top Exchanges (ALICE)

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. One MyNeighborAlice coin can now be bought for $12.16 or 0.00019892 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MyNeighborAlice has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. MyNeighborAlice has a market capitalization of $279.78 million and $74.95 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MyNeighborAlice alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00050656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $125.98 or 0.00206010 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00103377 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004222 BTC.

About MyNeighborAlice

ALICE is a coin. Its launch date was March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,000,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

MyNeighborAlice Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyNeighborAlice should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MyNeighborAlice using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MyNeighborAlice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MyNeighborAlice and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.