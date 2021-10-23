Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,251 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Myriad Genetics stock opened at $32.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -23.69 and a beta of 1.57. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $36.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.13.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.21. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 28,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $1,003,963.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,275,766.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $1,701,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 301,212 shares of company stock worth $10,404,146 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

