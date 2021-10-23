Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $203.00 target price on the software company’s stock.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Splunk from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $148.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Splunk presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $175.55.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $167.47 on Wednesday. Splunk has a 12 month low of $110.28 and a 12 month high of $218.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.98.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 55.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -5.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 27,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.55, for a total transaction of $4,171,565.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 1,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $259,723.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,885 shares of company stock valued at $4,842,638. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,677 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 197.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,063 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,542 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,231 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

