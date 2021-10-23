NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,651,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 106,791 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.00% of NeoPhotonics worth $37,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 14,740 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 94.1% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 2,351.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 9,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NPTN. MKM Partners raised their price target on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised NeoPhotonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

NPTN stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $495.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $14.14.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $65.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.53 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 15.01%. As a group, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $119,196.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,096.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $221,990.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 240,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

