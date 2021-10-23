Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NSRGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.
NSRGY opened at $128.05 on Thursday. Nestlé has a 52 week low of $104.50 and a 52 week high of $128.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.25. The firm has a market cap of $360.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36.
About Nestlé
Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.
