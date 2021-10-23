Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NSRGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Get Nestlé alerts:

NSRGY opened at $128.05 on Thursday. Nestlé has a 52 week low of $104.50 and a 52 week high of $128.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.25. The firm has a market cap of $360.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSRGY. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Nestlé in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nestlé by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Nestlé by 26.3% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nestlé during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Nestlé

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.