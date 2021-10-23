Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. lessened its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,455 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its position in Netflix by 316.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after buying an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Netflix by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 282,160 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $147,191,000 after buying an additional 42,659 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Netflix by 1,027.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 41,227 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $21,506,000 after buying an additional 37,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 417,699 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $217,897,000 after buying an additional 190,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $666.76.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 111,927 shares of company stock valued at $68,562,364 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $11.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $664.78. 6,186,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,148,903. The firm has a market cap of $294.23 billion, a PE ratio of 68.89, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $582.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $539.35. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $463.41 and a 12 month high of $665.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.