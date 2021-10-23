Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $656.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.32% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Netflix added 4.38 million paid subscribers globally in third-quarter 2021 against addition of 2.2 million in the year-ago quarter and beat its guidance of 3.5 million paid-subscriber addition. Solid content slate and resumption of production is expected to aid Netflix’s prospects in the rest of 2021. Netflix is dominating the streaming space, courtesy of its diversified content portfolio, which is attributable to heavy investments in the production and distribution of localized, foreign-language content. Netflix plans to release at least one new original film every week in 2021. However, stiff competition from Apple, Amazon, HBO Max, Disney+, Peacock and TikTok is a major headwind. Netflix’s leveraged balance sheet and higher streaming obligation are also concerns. Shares have underperformed the industry in the year to date period.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $740.00 price objective on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $666.76.

Shares of NFLX opened at $664.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $582.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $539.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $294.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Netflix has a 52-week low of $463.41 and a 52-week high of $665.46.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,927 shares of company stock worth $68,562,364 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in Netflix by 316.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,270,000 after buying an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 281.7% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Netflix by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 282,160 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $147,191,000 after buying an additional 42,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Netflix by 1,027.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 41,227 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $21,506,000 after buying an additional 37,569 shares during the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

