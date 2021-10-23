NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) versus DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Financial Review

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) and DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get NeuroMetrix alerts:

This table compares NeuroMetrix and DarioHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroMetrix -14.30% -19.02% -13.50% DarioHealth -377.14% -66.69% -59.02%

This table compares NeuroMetrix and DarioHealth’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroMetrix $7.38 million 5.60 -$2.09 million N/A N/A DarioHealth $7.58 million 34.76 -$29.44 million ($4.01) -3.98

NeuroMetrix has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DarioHealth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.0% of NeuroMetrix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of DarioHealth shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of NeuroMetrix shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of DarioHealth shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

NeuroMetrix has a beta of 3.05, suggesting that its share price is 205% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DarioHealth has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for NeuroMetrix and DarioHealth, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroMetrix 0 0 0 0 N/A DarioHealth 0 1 5 0 2.83

DarioHealth has a consensus target price of $26.35, suggesting a potential upside of 65.10%. Given DarioHealth’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DarioHealth is more favorable than NeuroMetrix.

Summary

DarioHealth beats NeuroMetrix on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc. is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and trade of medical equipment and consumables. It offers an over-the-counter wearable therapeutic device for chronic pain, the Quell Health Cloud, DPNCheck, and pain management devices to treat chronic pain, nerve diseases, and sleep disorder. The company was founded by Shai N. Gozani in June 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroMetrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroMetrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.