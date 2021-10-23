Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Trading Down 5.5%

Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF)’s share price was down 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.83 and last traded at $0.84. Approximately 137,298 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 142,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

Several equities analysts have commented on NEVDF shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on Nevada Copper from C$0.15 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Nevada Copper from C$5.00 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Get Nevada Copper alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.45.

Nevada Copper Corp. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of copper and other mineral properties. It focuses on the development of Pumpkin Hollow project. The company was founded by Brian P. Kirwin and Giulio T. Bonifacio on June 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.