Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.01% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Newell Brands have outpaced the industry year to date. The stock further got a boost from solid second-quarter 2021 results, wherein both bottom and top lines grew year over year. This also marked the company’s eighth straight quarter of an earnings beat. Despite the challenges related to inflationary and supply-chain pressures, results reflected solid growth across all business units and major geographic regions. Solid online show and resurgence in in-store consumption trends remain upsides. The company raised the 2021 view and issued an upbeat third-quarter guidance. However, Newell Brands has been witnessing elevated advertising and promotional expenses related to new product launches and omnichannel investments. Inflationary pressure are likely to be at the highest in the third quarter, which is likely to affect margins.”

NWL has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.70.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $22.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.94. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $16.57 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.20.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 445.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

