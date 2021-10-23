NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.69 on November 12th

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.685 per share by the solar energy provider on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.

NextEra Energy Partners has increased its dividend payment by 51.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. NextEra Energy Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 125.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.2%.

NYSE NEP opened at $82.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $60.80 and a 52 week high of $88.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

NEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.03 price objective (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

