NFTX Hashmasks Index (MASK) Achieves Market Cap of $1.36 Million

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. Over the last week, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can currently be bought for $6,269.15 or 0.10239671 BTC on popular exchanges. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $7,597.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NFTX Hashmasks Index alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00050058 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.52 or 0.00206656 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.75 or 0.00102500 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00010669 BTC.

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Profile

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CRYPTO:MASK) is a coin. It launched on February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 216 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

Buying and Selling NFTX Hashmasks Index

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX Hashmasks Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX Hashmasks Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTX Hashmasks Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFTX Hashmasks Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTX Hashmasks Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.