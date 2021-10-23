Nintendo Co., Ltd. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.87 Per Share (OTCMKTS:NTDOY)

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nintendo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now forecasts that the company will earn $2.87 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.99. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Nintendo had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.35%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. DZ Bank cut shares of Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 55,000.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27,525.00.

Nintendo stock opened at $54.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.59. Nintendo has a twelve month low of $54.41 and a twelve month high of $82.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.26 and a 200-day moving average of $67.41.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nintendo by 41.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,252,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,774 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Nintendo by 7.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,432,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,922,000 after purchasing an additional 93,168 shares in the last quarter. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Nintendo during the second quarter worth $5,706,000. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in Nintendo by 39.3% during the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 53,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 15,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in Nintendo by 1.6% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 19,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nintendo Company Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.

