Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.810-$1.867 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NOMD opened at $28.23 on Friday. Nomad Foods has a 12 month low of $22.44 and a 12 month high of $31.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.25.
Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $596.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Nomad Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nomad Foods stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,218 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of Nomad Foods worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.
About Nomad Foods
Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.
