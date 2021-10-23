Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.810-$1.867 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NOMD opened at $28.23 on Friday. Nomad Foods has a 12 month low of $22.44 and a 12 month high of $31.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.25.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $596.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Nomad Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on NOMD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Nomad Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup started coverage on Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nomad Foods stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,218 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of Nomad Foods worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

