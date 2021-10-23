Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.38

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWBO)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.38 and traded as low as $1.14. Northwest Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 1,118,344 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.38.

Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter.

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of personalized immune therapies for cancer. It offers DCVax technology platform, which uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient’s own immune system to attack their cancer. The company was founded by Alton L.

