Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Natural Holding Company builds and maintains natural gas distribution systems, as well as invests in natural gas pipeline projects through its subsidiaries. It serves residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily in the United States, Canada and Service Territory. Northwest Natural Holding Company, formerly known as NW Natural Gas Company, is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

NWN has been the topic of several other reports. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Shares of NYSE NWN opened at $46.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.10. Northwest Natural has a 52-week low of $41.71 and a 52-week high of $56.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.482 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 83.48%.

In other news, VP David A. Weber sold 2,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $111,887.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Malia H. Wasson purchased 2,000 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.99 per share, for a total transaction of $103,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Northwest Natural by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 31,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 33.6% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 277,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,995,000 after buying an additional 69,910 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Northwest Natural in the second quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its position in Northwest Natural by 20.4% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

