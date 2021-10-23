NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.430-$3.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NorthWestern stock opened at $57.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.80. NorthWestern has a 1 year low of $50.75 and a 1 year high of $70.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.13.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $298.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.31 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that NorthWestern will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is presently 74.03%.

NWE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.00.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $185,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $68,805.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,100 shares of company stock worth $381,955 in the last 90 days. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NorthWestern stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 215,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,708 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of NorthWestern worth $12,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

