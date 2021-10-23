Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Shares Gap Down to $21.27

Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.27, but opened at $19.96. Nuvalent shares last traded at $21.04, with a volume of 1,014 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NUVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.24.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($3.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($2.97). Sell-side analysts predict that Nuvalent Inc will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuvalent Company Profile (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.