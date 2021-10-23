Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 47,428 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,581,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,428 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $492,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PNC. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 25.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 42.5% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 54,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 92.8% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 253.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 66,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

NYSE PNC opened at $216.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $193.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.46. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.85 and a 1-year high of $217.60.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 78.62%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.03.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.