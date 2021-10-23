Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $551.36 Million Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,777,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663,744 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.74% of Activision Blizzard worth $551,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,085,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,612,000 after purchasing an additional 908,734 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,414,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,111,000 after purchasing an additional 196,710 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,181,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,492,000 after purchasing an additional 67,711 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.3% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,157,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,639,000 after purchasing an additional 354,935 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,671,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,490,000 after purchasing an additional 628,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $79.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.18 and a 200-day moving average of $88.09. The company has a market cap of $61.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

