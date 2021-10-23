Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 15.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,682,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,541 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $790,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 66.7% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 185.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth $33,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.29.

ROP stock opened at $487.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $469.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $460.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $362.90 and a 52 week high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.66%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

