Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 366,359 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,969,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 366,359 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Amgen worth $723,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 1,587.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $35,000. 74.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.58.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $209.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $217.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.47. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.47 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.