OctoFi Price Up 21.8% Over Last 7 Days (OCTO)

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. OctoFi has a market cap of $6.75 million and approximately $113,217.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OctoFi has traded up 21.8% against the US dollar. One OctoFi coin can now be bought for about $8.46 or 0.00013807 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00049798 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.39 or 0.00206196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00102425 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00010612 BTC.

OctoFi Coin Profile

OCTO is a coin. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,953 coins. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here . OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

OctoFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OctoFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OctoFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

