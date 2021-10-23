Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 11.63%.

Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $13.74 on Friday. Old Second Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $14.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other news, CFO Bradley S. Adams bought 8,500 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $98,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis L. Klaeser acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,500 shares in the company, valued at $498,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 88,100 shares of company stock worth $1,036,708 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Old Second Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 394.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,924 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of Old Second Bancorp worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

