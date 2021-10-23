Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) CTO Sells $335,760.00 in Stock

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total value of $335,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Cyrus Harmon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, September 20th, Cyrus Harmon sold 12,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $315,600.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Cyrus Harmon sold 12,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $299,640.00.

NASDAQ OLMA opened at $27.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of -8.12. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.82.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). Analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLMA. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $364,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,453,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,211,000 after acquiring an additional 768,311 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 26,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Olema Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.