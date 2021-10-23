Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Insider Marty D. Hahnfeld Sells 22,900 Shares

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 22,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $609,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

OLO opened at $27.52 on Friday. Olo Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.30.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.17 million. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of OLO by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of OLO by 3,381.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 16,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 15,587 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,158,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of OLO by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 6,340 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of OLO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $703,000. Institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OLO. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

