OMG Network (OMG) Price Tops $14.39 on Major Exchanges

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 23rd. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and $471.29 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $14.39 or 0.00023567 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.33 or 0.00278911 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001034 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

OMG Network Coin Profile

OMG Network (OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OMG Network is omg.network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

