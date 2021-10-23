Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ondas Holdings Inc. is a developer of private licensed wireless data networks for mission-critical industrial markets, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ondas Networks Inc. It serves utilities, oil and gas, transportation and government entities. Ondas Holdings Inc. is based in Sunnyvale, United States. “

ONDS opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average is $7.89. Ondas has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The company has a market cap of $347.60 million and a P/E ratio of -12.97.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Ondas will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stewart Kantor sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $365,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONDS. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Ondas by 5,989.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 137,989 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ondas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,809,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Ondas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Ondas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Ondas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Ondas Company Profile

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

