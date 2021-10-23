ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.50.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,746 shares in the company, valued at $697,326.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OGS. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.1% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 19,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 2.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 22.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 6.3% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OGS traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.95. 167,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,108. ONE Gas has a one year low of $62.52 and a one year high of $82.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.56. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.44.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. ONE Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

