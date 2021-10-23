OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target Raised to $87.00 at Stephens

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OMF. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OneMain currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.15.

NYSE OMF opened at $53.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 2.03. OneMain has a 12 month low of $34.24 and a 12 month high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. OneMain had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 44.15%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. OneMain’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that OneMain will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.13%.

In other OneMain news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $637,583,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $250,583.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,014,530.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its position in OneMain by 13.2% during the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 666,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,804,000 after acquiring an additional 77,500 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in OneMain during the first quarter worth about $9,917,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in OneMain by 345.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 887,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,699,000 after acquiring an additional 688,702 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 63.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,757,000 after buying an additional 50,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 3.2% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 131,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,085,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

