Ontology (ONT) Price Reaches $0.95 on Exchanges

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 23rd. During the last week, Ontology has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00001557 BTC on major exchanges. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $834.55 million and approximately $97.69 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003530 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00043594 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.81 or 0.00107457 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $270.88 or 0.00442292 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00015067 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00034659 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

