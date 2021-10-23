OpenOcean (OOE) Reaches Market Cap of $106.62 Million

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. During the last seven days, OpenOcean has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. OpenOcean has a total market capitalization of $106.62 million and approximately $3.54 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OpenOcean coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001163 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00071356 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.25 or 0.00074002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00105715 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,062.26 or 0.99858941 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,074.31 or 0.06662966 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00021769 BTC.

OpenOcean Coin Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

Buying and Selling OpenOcean

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using U.S. dollars.

