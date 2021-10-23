Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Receives $39.63 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.63.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OGN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other Organon & Co. news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 169,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 34,424 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000.

Shares of OGN traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.66. 765,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,885,165. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.89.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

