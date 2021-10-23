Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,567 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $14,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth about $48,389,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 517.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,490,000 after buying an additional 399,960 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 137.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 607,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,763,000 after buying an additional 351,666 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 6.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,014,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,065,000 after buying an additional 306,413 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 71.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 669,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,455,000 after buying an additional 278,228 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on OSK. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $148.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.21.

OSK stock opened at $105.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $137.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.11.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. As a group, analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

