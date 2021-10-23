Oxygen Reaches Market Cap of $140.74 Million (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One Oxygen coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.23 or 0.00003642 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Oxygen has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. Oxygen has a market capitalization of $140.74 million and approximately $650,469.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oxygen alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00007703 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003444 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000155 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oxygen

Oxygen is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,005,911 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxygen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxygen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.