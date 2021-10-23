P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,830 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 21,304 shares.The stock last traded at $54.14 and had previously closed at $54.74.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $604.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.57.

In related news, Director W Scott Davis acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.93 per share, with a total value of $125,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,103.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTSI. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 11,249 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,390,000 after buying an additional 6,792 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. 11.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI)

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services. It offers dedicated, dry van, expedited, international, and logistics solutions. Its freight consists of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units and general retail store merchandise.

