PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) PT Lowered to $105.00 at Raymond James

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PCAR. Vertical Research upgraded PACCAR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of PACCAR from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.82.

PCAR stock opened at $87.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.22. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PACCAR will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in PACCAR by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank boosted its position in PACCAR by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

